Hooksett, NH

Guardrail Work on I-93 in Hooksett

By NH Department of Transportation
manchesterinklink.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) anticipates temporary lane closures and permanent shoulder closures in order to perform work on the median barrier on I-93. This work, which begins Monday, July 12, 2021 involves removing and replacing median guardrail along I-93 in Hooksett on both the north and south bound travel ways between the Toll Plaza, the I-293/I-93 Split, as well as removing guardrail under the I-293 ramp overpass.

Comments / 1

