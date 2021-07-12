Guardrail Work on I-93 in Hooksett

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky made more history for the U.S. in the pool. Same for Caeleb Dressel. And Japan won again in baseball’s return to the Olympics. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle, finishing her grueling Olympic program with a third straight victory in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. Dressel captured his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.