Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwich, CT

Living History Outdoors returns at the Leffingwell House Museum in Norwich

Norwich Bulletin
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leffingwell House Museum is happy to announce the return of Living History Outdoors! Visitors will learn about the Colonial lifestyle, with the Olde Lebanon Towne Militia demonstrating spinning, basketmaking, gourd carving and a musket drill. Stevens Independent Artillery will have a tent as well with fire pit cooking. Colonial wares of Big Bear Trading Company will be available for browsing, and enjoy some delicious Colonial chocolate from Chocolatier Robert Lecce. Finally, enjoy the historic arms collection of the Guns of Norwich Historic Society.

www.norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Living History Outdoors#Colonial#Big Bear Trading Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy