Living History Outdoors returns at the Leffingwell House Museum in Norwich

The Leffingwell House Museum is happy to announce the return of Living History Outdoors! Visitors will learn about the Colonial lifestyle, with the Olde Lebanon Towne Militia demonstrating spinning, basketmaking, gourd carving and a musket drill. Stevens Independent Artillery will have a tent as well with fire pit cooking. Colonial wares of Big Bear Trading Company will be available for browsing, and enjoy some delicious Colonial chocolate from Chocolatier Robert Lecce. Finally, enjoy the historic arms collection of the Guns of Norwich Historic Society.