Fridley, MN

Pipeline Foods files for Chapter 11, explores sale

By Patrick Rehkamp
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 19 days ago
Pipeline Foods, a Fridley-based agricultural supply chain company that helps organic farmers connect with food producers to get crops to market, recently filed for bankruptcy protection.

www.bizjournals.com

Minnesota Business
Fridley, MN
#Organic Farmers#Bankruptcies#Pipeline Foods
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pipeline Foods' bankruptcy creates headache for growers of organic grain

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will hold a meeting for grain sellers and producers this week to try and help them recoup money owed by Pipeline Foods LLC after it abruptly filed bankruptcy. Pipeline filed for chapter 11 protection earlier this month, citing "financial distress" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic...
