Pipeline Foods files for Chapter 11, explores sale

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for canned food is forecast to grow 3.0% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Canned Foods: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Ongoing growth in disposable personal income will support spending on premium canned goods that offer quality and convenience. However, the perception among many consumers that fresh food is healthier than canned food will continue to restrain household demand. Demand in the foodservice market is expected to benefit from the return of consumer behavior to normal and recovery in dining-out activity from pandemic lows.