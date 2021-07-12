VIDEO:Group demands end to Lamont's executive powers

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed a bill addressing the growing concern about a group of chemicals found in food packaging and fire retardant foam. They’re known as PFAS. The new law bans the use of food packaging and firefighting foam containing those chemicals. The state will also take the foam back free of charge from fire departments. “This could be a public health crisis. This could get into our blood stream. This could be the chemical COVID of the next generation, but it’s not going to be because we’re going to be leaders on this,” Lamont said. Under the new law, the ban on firefighter foam containing the chemicals will be effective Oct. 1. Food packaging will be phased out by 2023.