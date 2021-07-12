Cancel
NBA

NBA Finals: Bucks Rout Suns 120-100, Still Trail Series 2-1

By Jimmy Keltz
 19 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks routed the Phoenix Suns 120-100 last night in game 3 of the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo was utterly dominant for a second straight game, finishing with 41 points — including a personal 7-0 second-quarter run that put Milwaukee ahead for good — to go with 13 rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and 9 assists and Khris Middleton chipped in 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as the Bucks won their first game of the series.

Jrue Holiday
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
#Nba Finals#Bucks Rout Suns
Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns
