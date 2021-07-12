Cancel
Britney Spears says Sam Asghari 'looks like such a dad' in throwback photos of the couple... after revealing her desire to have more kids amid conservatorship battle

By Heather Waugh For Dailymail.com
Britney Spears joked about her boyfriend Sam Asghari 'looking like such a dad' in photos she shared over the weekend.

The 39-year-old pop icon - who recently expressed her desire to have children with her partner of almost five years - posted some snaps from February of the couple on a hike.

'@SamAsghari looks like such a dad in these pics' the Toxic hitmaker captioned the three snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7B2k_0auUaPkC00
Hint hint? Britney Spears joked about her boyfriend Sam Asghari 'looking like such a dad' in photos of the couple she shared over the weekend

The Iranian fitness model wears a tank top and shorts with his sunglasses perched on his forehead. Britney looks cute in some grey shorts and an oversize T-shirt.

In two of the photos the couple cuddle up in from of a fallen tree that stretches across the trail.

In the third Britney can be seen standing on a pipeline with her hands in the air.

During her court hearing last month amid her ongoing conservatorship, the 39-year-old pop star - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - claimed she was unable to start a family with Sam because of decisions made by her conservators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqAnd_0auUaPkC00
Loved up: In another slightly blurry shot, the singer cuddles up to the fitness model
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WPaE_0auUaPkC00
Out in the sun: In the third Britney can be seen standing on a pipeline with her hands in the air

She said: 'I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children.'

The Womanizer hitmaker's dad and conservator Jamie Spears subsequently issued a statement in which he insisted the issue was nothing to do with him as Britney’s medical decisions are made by her co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and he only deals with her financial affairs.

His representative said: 'Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy. Nor does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires.

'These are issues under the purview of Ms. Montgomery as Ms. Spears’ conservator of the person, and issues that Ms. Spears presumably discusses with her court-appointed attorney, Mr. Ingham. Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’ personal care or medical or reproductive issues.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10N7uk_0auUaPkC00
In last month's court hearing Britney told the judge presiding over her conservatorship case: 'I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uc5yh_0auUaPkC00
'I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children.' she revealed in the bombshell testimony

Jodi’s own legal team later slammed that idea, stating that Britney’s ability to marry or have a child has 'never been impacted by the conservatorship' while she has been in the position, which she took in 2019.

Jodi’s attorney, LaurieAnn Wright, said in a statement: 'Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family [has] never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.

'I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being. While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the Court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.'

According to the attorney, the blame still lies with Jamie because getting married and having a baby is still a financial decision, which is currently under his jurisdiction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvCOv_0auUaPkC00
Her boys: Britney has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline who has majority custody

She added: 'Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them. Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney’s behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney’s medical team.'

Britney is reportedly now hoping to hire high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, who is also a former federal prosecutor, to represent her in her bid to end her conservatorship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDOcg_0auUaPkC00
Britney is reportedly now hoping to hire high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, who is also a former federal prosecutor, to represent her in her bid to end her conservatorship

Multiple sources claimed over the weekend that not only did Britney want Rosengart to take over her case, but she has already signed a document requesting that he represent her.

'Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,' the document allegedly reads.

She reportedly signed her name as 'Britney Jean Spears.'

Rosengart, who is a partner in his firm, has had a number of high-profile Hollywood clients, including Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck and his brother Casey, Sean Penn and director Michael Mann, among others.

Her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham resigned last week.

Sources with knowledge of the case told TMZ that Ingham was submitting his resignation after Britney claimed in court that she had never been told that she had the option of asking to end her conservatorship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aukcw_0auUaPkC00
'Abusive': The pop legend spoke out in court last month about her conservatorship, claiming it has left her 'traumatised' and 'depressed' 

