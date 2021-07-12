Newark Community Museum will Spotlight Struggle for Justice

Mayor Ras J. Baraka and other dignitaries today unveiled a vision for the Newark Community Museum today at Central High School in the City’s Central Ward. Newark’s 1st Precinct, located at 17th Avenue, will be closed by December 31, 2021, and be transitioned into the museum and headquarters for the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery and chronicle local activism and positive police changes. The 1st Precinct is the location where the 1967 Newark Rebellion began, on July 12, 1967. At that time, the structure was designated the 4th Precinct.