Hashimoto’s Disease: When the immune system turns against you

By everybodysfit
naturalnewsblogs.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHashimoto’s Disease, also called Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, occurs when the immune system turns against the body’s own tissues. The immune system directly attacks the thyroid. This then leads to hypothyroidism, which is when the thyroid isn’t making the necessary hormones for proper body functioning. The thyroid plays a leading role in our body, as it is the controller of our metabolism. Without the right hormones, how quickly our body uses calories from what we eat, can be greatly impacted. It is the most common thyroid disorder, affecting 14 million people in the United States.

naturalnewsblogs.com

#Thyroid Hormones#Immune System#Thyroid Disease#Americans#Nasm#Wellness Coach#Afaa Group
