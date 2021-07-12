Cancel
Monroe County, MO

Monroe County man sentenced to life in prison for fiancée's death

COLE COUNTY − A Monroe County man was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 10 years, Monday morning, after he was charged with murdering his fiancée.

James Addie was found guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Molly Watson.

On Monday, Addie asked the judge for a new trial, as he believes his attorneys did not present all the evidence available in the case.

"I discussed numerous things with him that he said he would take under his advisement as far as evidence to show this or evidence to show that," Addie said. "During the entire entire trial he failed to represent anything I brought forward."

In April, he was sentenced to 20 years for the armed criminal action charge following a 4 day trial. He returned to Cole County Circuit Court Monday for his first degree murder sentencing.

Watson, 35, was found dead on a rural road outside her car on April 27, 2018, near the intersection of Route M and Highway 151 in the Middle Grove area, according to KOMU 8 previous reporting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEc5N_0auUZTNT00
Molly Watson

The two were set to illegally marry, just two days after her body was found. Investigators went to Addie's home and found his wife of 22 years knew nothing of his relationship with Watson, which had lasted about 7 years.

