Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs to Receive $700,000 in State Infrastructure Funding

WJCT News
WJCT News
 19 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Green Cove Springs will be receiving $700,000 in state infrastructure funding. The funding comes from the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program, a state program that provides funding to cities with under 50,000 people that have infrastructure needs. Green Cove Springs is one of 42 communities receiving a total of $29 million from the program this year, DeSantis said.

news.wjct.org

