Premier League

Liverpool Agree To Sell Midfielder

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 19 days ago

Marko Grujic was the first player that Jurgen Klopp signed at Liverpool. The Reds signed the Serbian from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 for £6.3million.

Since signing he has went back on loan to Red Star, then he went to Wales to play for Cardiff. In recent years he has had very successful loans at Hertha Berlin and Porto.

Hertha Berlin were very impressed with Grujic during his loan move. Their head coach said he was the best midfielder at the club for 20 years.

"I've been at Hertha for 22 years," Pal Dardai. "This isn't meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I've seen in my time at the club."

Extremely his praise for the 25-year-old. Hertha tried to sign the midfielder but they weren't able to afford him as Liverpool's price was to high.

It seems like Liverpool have managed to find a buyer for Grujic now though.

During his loan at Porto, he played 39 games for the Portuguese side and has impressed their fans and staff a lot.

Porto have been trying to sign his permanently since he departed from his loan move and Grujic himself has said he is considering his Liverpool future this summer.

Despite the 25-year-old travelling to Austria for pre-season, it seems like Liverpool are on the cusp of selling him to the Portuguese side.

According to Portuguese site A Bola, Liverpool have found an agreement with Porto for Marko Grujic.

They claim that the deal is for €13million and it will be completed over the course of the coming week.

It's a shame Grujic never got to prove himself. He's still young and will be playing in the Champions League. So if he does leave, good luck to you Marko, thanks for being the pre-season Ronaldo with Liverpool.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

