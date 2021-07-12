RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U' Holds at Number One

The Jonas Brothers performed different covers under various comedic voice impressions in Jimmy Fallon’s Sing It Like challenge on Monday (July 20). On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host kicked off the hilarious game by doing a cover of Gotye's “Somebody That I Used to Know,” but singing it “like you just got the rubber bands on your braces tightened." Joe performed Harry Styles’s “Watermelon Sugar,” singing like he was walking across hot coals and hitting high notes as if he was in pain. Nick then sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” but as if he got his tongue pierced, so he was barely comprehensible. Lastly, Kevin sang Creed’s “With Arms Wide Open” as if he was trying to communicate a secret message with his eyes in a really deep voice.