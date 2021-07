A medical issue may have preceded a Friday crash that left a motorcyclist from Farwell dead in Midland County, Sheriff Myron Greene said in a press release. Rickie Bielicki of Farwell was driving his 2007 Harley Davidson FLHT Classic motorcycle westbound on US-10 just before 7 p.m. Friday when he veered to the right and drove off the highway just west of the M-30 exit ramp, Greene said.