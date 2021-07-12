Burggraff Tash Levy PLC explain to military men and women their rights while going through a divorce
Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a family law firm located here in Scottsdale, Arizona. Family law encompasses many court actions, including divorce. People contemplating—or actually going through—divorce can have different concerns depending on their profession, this typically holds true for people serving in the military. There is a lot of misinformation surrounding military divorce and this can cause a lot of confusion for both the person serving and the spouse of the person serving.www.abc15.com
