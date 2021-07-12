Boy, 17, is abducted from the basement of his own home before being found slashed in the face at a Philadelphia address a mile away after SWAT standoff

A severely injured 17-year-old boy from Philadelphia was rescued overnight following a standoff between a SWAT team and a trio of suspects who police say had abducted him at gunpoint from his family’s home.

The incident began unfolding at 11.30pm on Sunday, when police were called to an address in the 6600 block of Tabor Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Family members said they heard sounds of struggle coming from the basement, and when they went downstairs, the 17-year-old boy was gone, even though his car was still parked outside.

Scroll down for video

Police in Philadelphia rescued a kidnapped 17-year-old boy from this home on Trotter Street early Monday morning

Police tracked down the victim's cellphone after he had been abducted at gunpoint from the basement of his home a mile away by a trio of suspects

Two women and a man, all in their 20s, walked out of this home after a standoff with a SWAT team and hostage negotiators

According to police, a blood trail and three bullets were found near the residence, and a bullet hole was said to have been located in the basement, reported the station WPVI.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators were able to track the kidnapped teen's phone to a property a mile away in the 6200 block of Trotter Street.

When police surrounded the home, the suspects had barricaded themselves and the victim inside.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were summoned to the scene. Following a brief standoff, the three suspects, described only as a man and two women, all in their 20s, agreed to surrender at 2am.

Police then entered the home and found the kidnapping victim bleeding profusely from lacerations to his head and face. Small said the boy was drifting in and out of consciousness as he was being transported to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim was badly hurt and bloodied

‘I saw his face, it was very swollen.’ Small told CBS Philadelphia. ‘You saw some cuts, contusions, large bumps.’

According to investigators, the teen ultimately was able to identify all three suspects. He said he had been abducted at gunpoint.

Police have not revealed a motive behind the kidnapping, but said they believe the victim has a history with at least one, if not with all three, of the suspects.

The alleged kidnappers, who have not been named as of Monday afternoon, were expected to face kidnapping and assault charges.