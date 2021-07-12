Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, 17, is abducted from the basement of his own home before being found slashed in the face at a Philadelphia address a mile away after SWAT standoff

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 days ago

A severely injured 17-year-old boy from Philadelphia was rescued overnight following a standoff between a SWAT team and a trio of suspects who police say had abducted him at gunpoint from his family’s home.

The incident began unfolding at 11.30pm on Sunday, when police were called to an address in the 6600 block of Tabor Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Family members said they heard sounds of struggle coming from the basement, and when they went downstairs, the 17-year-old boy was gone, even though his car was still parked outside.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jicAl_0auUXvpH00
Police in Philadelphia rescued a kidnapped 17-year-old boy from this home on Trotter Street early Monday morning 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfnh4_0auUXvpH00
Police tracked down the victim's cellphone after he had been abducted at gunpoint from the basement of his home a mile away by a trio of suspects 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3iE7_0auUXvpH00
Two women and a man, all in their 20s, walked out of this home after a standoff with a SWAT team and hostage negotiators 

According to police, a blood trail and three bullets were found near the residence, and a bullet hole was said to have been located in the basement, reported the station WPVI.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators were able to track the kidnapped teen's phone to a property a mile away in the 6200 block of Trotter Street.

When police surrounded the home, the suspects had barricaded themselves and the victim inside.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were summoned to the scene. Following a brief standoff, the three suspects, described only as a man and two women, all in their 20s, agreed to surrender at 2am.

Police then entered the home and found the kidnapping victim bleeding profusely from lacerations to his head and face. Small said the boy was drifting in and out of consciousness as he was being transported to St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XKxt_0auUXvpH00
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim was badly hurt and bloodied 

‘I saw his face, it was very swollen.’ Small told CBS Philadelphia. ‘You saw some cuts, contusions, large bumps.’

According to investigators, the teen ultimately was able to identify all three suspects. He said he had been abducted at gunpoint.

Police have not revealed a motive behind the kidnapping, but said they believe the victim has a history with at least one, if not with all three, of the suspects.

The alleged kidnappers, who have not been named as of Monday afternoon, were expected to face kidnapping and assault charges.

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

217K+
Followers
83K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Swat#Philadelphia Police#Hostage#Swat#Wpvi#Small#Cbs Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Busted! Philly cop is arrested after he's caught on his OWN bodycam dragging a man from his car and then deleting footage of the violent arrest from victim's cellphone

A Philadelphia cop has been charged after bodycam footage recorded him dragging a man out of his car without explanation and then deleting footage of the arrest from the man's phone. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Officer Tyree Burnett was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Being Buried Underground When Ground Gave Out Underneath Him In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A construction worker is dead after a partial wall collapse in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Tuesday morning. The collapse happened on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue, where an Amazon warehouse is under construction. Police say the ground gave way beneath the 29-year-old, burying him. Crews used heavy machinery to dig him out. The man later died at Temple University Hospital. There is no word on what caused the collapse. OSHA is investigating.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Batley murder: Five teenagers and man jailed for brutal killing of 20-year-old they chanced across in alleyway

Five teenagers and a 24-year-old have been jailed for a total of 81 years after they stabbed to death a complete stranger in an alleyway.Bradley Gledhill, 20, was chased down the road before being knifed, kicked and stamped on during the horrifying attack in Batley, West Yorkshire.Two of his friends were also stabbed during the incident – which started after the gang chanced across the three pals walking through an alleyway.All six of the attackers – Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Raja Nawaz, 19, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; Nabeel...
Philadelphia, PANew York Post

Girlfriend of man accused in cheesesteak shop slay charged with murder

The girlfriend of a suspect accused of fatally shooting a New Jersey man outside a Philadelphia cheesesteak shop has also been charged with murder, police said. Jamie Frick, 36, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, was charged Tuesday with murder and tampering with evidence in the July 22 shooting death of David Padro Jr., a 23-year-old Camden man who was gunned down outside Pat’s King of Steaks following a brawl with another customer, Paul Burkert, 36, police said Wednesday.
West Jordan, UTABC 4

Stray bullets hit homes, car, in West Jordan SWAT standoff

Police say the man who fired shots from a West Jordan home is being booked into jail and could face a number of felony charges after randomly going into a home and firing shots into the neighborhood. STORY: https://www.abc4.com/news/local-news/swat-standoff-reported-in-west-jordan/
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Moment a dozen armed police officers surround 'knifeman' on back of a truck before Tasering him after he 'stabbed woman' in attack sparking huge response

Shocking video footage has captured the moment a dozen armed police officers swarm a suspected 'knifeman' lying on the back of a flatbed truck after Tasering him. Met Police officers closed off parts of Plumstead Road, Woolwich at 6am on Saturday morning as they apprehended a suspect who was lying atop a flatbed van's platform.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.

Comments / 2

Community Policy