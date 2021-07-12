Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1234 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Virginia Key, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Port Of Miami, Little Haiti, Fisher Island, Downtown Miami, West Little River, Golden Glades, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park and Bal Harbour. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

