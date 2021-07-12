Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL PERRY...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1137 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of New Augusta, or 16 miles southwest of Richton, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Richton, Clara, Beaumont, New Augusta and Buckatunna.