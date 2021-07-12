Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL PERRY...SOUTHERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CDT At 1137 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of New Augusta, or 16 miles southwest of Richton, moving northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Richton, Clara, Beaumont, New Augusta and Buckatunna.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, MS
City
Richton, MS
County
Perry County, MS
County
Wayne County, MS
City
New Augusta, MS
City
Waynesboro, MS
City
Beaumont, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Northwestern Greene#Buckatunna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy