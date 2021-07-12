Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Miami-Dade THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Miami.