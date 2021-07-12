New Research Says These Are the Foods You Should Avoid If You Have Psoriasis (and What You Should Eat Instead!)

Carbohydrates aren't evil to have in your diet—even if the recent low-carb diet craze wants you to believe otherwise. Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients needed in your diet that provides your body with energy. Without it, you not only limit your body's main energy source, but you likely won't have a ton of options to eat. Carbs are in almost every food item you consume, and finding the right complex carbs to put in your diet is important for your body's health and longevity.