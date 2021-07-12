Cancel
Health

New Research Says These Are the Foods You Should Avoid If You Have Psoriasis (and What You Should Eat Instead!)

By Erica Sweeney
Parade
 19 days ago
Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that causes thick, scaly red blotches that can be itchy, uncomfortable, and painful. While there’s no cure for the condition, what you eat can often help the condition. New research published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology found that eating a more balanced diet can improve gut health and decrease skin inflammation.

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

