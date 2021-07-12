Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groucho Marx

Grappling with the complexities of 365 seasons annually

By Al Batt
Fillmore County Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer begins when the last snowman melts. It can’t be summer already. Summer was just here. We’re finding our way back to things. It helps if the weather is a little better than just OK – lovely green and blue days with grasses swaying in the gentle breeze. Those days cause me to consider E. B. White who wrote, “I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world. This makes it hard to plan the day.”

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grappling#Snowstorms#Weather#Flowers#Temperature#Bbq#Animal Crackers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Groucho Marx
Person
Rod Serling
Person
David Farragut
Related
Hancock, MEmainepublic.org

Annual Workers’ Welcome Fair Ushers In Downeast Blueberry Season

Blueberry season is getting underway, and that means hundreds of migrant workers who rake and process Maine’s iconic wild berries are arriving in the state. To welcome the workers, several support organizations participated in a resources fair in Cherryfield on Thursday, offering everything from legal aid to COVID-19 vaccines. The...
Dumfries, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

In Four Seasons, 'pandemic parade' is now an annual celebration

It was a brilliant day as the community of Four Seasons at Historic Virginia in Dumfries bid happy birthday to America. What started as a “COVID initiative” in 2020 to boost the spirits of an active and vibrant over 55+ adult community is now an annual event: Four Seasons held its 2nd Annual Independence Day parade last Sunday, July 4.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Annual film festival announces 22nd season

In a mingling of in-person and virtual events, a hybrid Port Townsend Film Festival is back. The 22nd annual fest launches Sept. 23 and continues through Oct. 3 with live screenings and online streaming. “We have all missed each other so much,” said PTFF executive director Janette Force. When it...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Recipeseffortlessfoodie.com

Easy Devils on Horseback

These easy Devils on Horseback are a delicious festive appetiser to serve at parties and buffets over the holiday season. I also serve them with Christmas lunch too, because they are THAT GOOD!. Soft stoned prunes are stuffed with a whole almond, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, and baked in...
RecipesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Roti, the flatbread every home cook should make

Flatbreads are prized for their simplicity and freshness, meaning you’re much better off making them at home than opting for the often-stale and flavorless store-bought versions. One of the simplest breads in the culinary universe is roti, an Indian bread made from whole wheat flour. This bread is unleavened, meaning...
New York City, NYbuffalospree.com

Blueberry corn salad

The window of opportunity to partake of the bounty found at the many Western New York farmers markets is a short one. Gathering fresh fruits and vegetable to add to our meals is enthusiastically anticipated and enjoyed from late spring to early fall. Most, if not all, of the ingredients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy