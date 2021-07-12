Cancel
Harmony, MN

Birch Bark Grooming holds Ribbon Cutting

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a marathon ribbon cutting event, “Running With Scissors,” on Friday, July 2, at nine local businesses that opened their doors in the last year and a half, expanded, have new owners or moved locations. The first stop in the event was Birch Bark Grooming, a full-service pet-grooming business, which opened on June 29. Joining the owners for the ribbon cutting were staff and members of the Harmony Area Chamber of Commerce, Harmony City Council, Harmony EDA and CEDA. In front, from left, are Melissa Vander Plas, Deb Skaalen, owners Todd and Emily Ragan, Jessica Aggen, Nicole Johnson, Sam Grabau and Claudia Grehl. In back are Kerry Kingsley, Shaun Hoff, Jesse Grabau, Steve Sagen, Mayor Steve Donney, Chris Skaalen, Roxanne Johnson, Chris Giesen and Joy Rindels.

