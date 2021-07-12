Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The First Look At Jackass Forever Is Making Waves

By Brooke Mondor
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who would have thought that a few goofy friends with no shame and questionable judgement would go on to create one of the most influential franchises of the 2000s? That's just what happened when the minds of "Jackass" banded together in 2000 with their eponymous MTV series that featured dangerous stunts, gross pranks, and ridiculous antics that you just couldn't help but laugh along with.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Ryan Dunn
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Bam Margera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Stunts#Magic Man#Mtv#Johnnyknoxville#Jackassforever#Xxerwuza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Official Trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’ is Absolutely Insane

The official trailer for Jackass Forever has finally been released. The newest Jackass movie is the first release from the boys since Jackass 3D dropped in 2010. Jackass Forever will be the first not to feature Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera, who was fired from production due to substance abuse issues. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, and Preston Lacy will all return to the legendary crew, while Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes have been added to the main cast.
Movieshiconsumption.com

Johnny Knoxville & Friends Enjoy One Final Hurrah In ‘Jackass Forever’

More than 20 years ago, a small, close-knit group of friends started producing prank and stunt videos that would eventually give way to a series of wildly successful film projects — such as CKY2K — before ultimately landing a TV show on MTV. And while this show would only last three seasons, it would go on to inspire a host of spin-offs and copycat programs, as well as a powerhouse of a franchise with the Jackass movies.
MoviesNYLON

The 'Jackass Forever' Trailer Brings Back All The Antics

Obama was president when the last Jackass film came out. A lot has happened since 2013, and the world has grown arguably only more ripe to appreciate the wild stunts of Johnny Knoxville and crew. Thankfully, the trailer for the series’ newest installment Jackass Forever was released Tuesday. The trailer,...
MoviesFirst Showing

The Boys Are Back for One Final Crusade in 'Jackass Forever' Trailer

"When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your assess off?" Paramount Pics has debuted the first official trailer for Jackass Forever, the fourth and supposedly final movie in the Jackass series. The original show launched in 2000, but the first movie didn't debut until 2002 and they're still here 20 years later. Celebrate the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. The film stars all the Jackass regulars like: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; alongside some new members: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. It's good to be back with ol' friends? This does look hilariously… painful.
Movieshypebeast.com

'Jackass Forever' Celebrates a Legacy of Excruciating Stunts and Brotherhood

Paramount Pictures has dropped off the first official trailer of Jackass Forever. The fourth film in Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine’s franchise, the trailer offers a peek at both the new and classic stunts the group will be pulling off, including being shot out of a cannon, getting slapped by a giant hand, fighting with a bull and receiving injuries. Jackaass Forever will feature the return of almost all of the original cast members including Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy, along with new additions Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Odd Future‘s Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes. Guests like Eric André, Chris Raab and Tony Hawk are also set to appear.
MoviesMovieWeb

PETA Slams Jackass Forever, Demanding All Animal Scenes Be Removed

Following the Jackass Forever trailer, Johnny Knoxville and gang have been put on blast by PETA after a recent trailer revealed some of the stunts involving animals in the upcoming sequel. Serving as the fourth and likely final installment of the Jackass movie series, the sequel brings back Johnny Knoxville and the gang for one last round of dangerous stunts and gross-out gags. Given everything we know about these guys, Jackass Forever might feature some of the craziest stunts we've seen from them yet.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Wild new trailer arrives for ‘Jackass Forever’

Paramount Pictures has debuted a new trailer for ‘Jackass Forever.’. Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.
MoviesAceShowbiz

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

The movie, however, has come under fire by PETA for its stunts featuring animals, including a bull and a snake, with the organization accusing it of 'cruelty.'. AceShowbiz - The Jackasses return in the first trailer for "Jackass Forever". Bringing back Johnny Knoxville and the gang, the newly-released official sneak-peek video offers a glimpse at their new ideas of crazy stunts.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Reveals Disappointing Sequel News for Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Netflix had some disappointing news for fans of one popular Ryan Reynolds film. A new report from Variety explains that 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel. The streamer has made a point to pursue the most-watched titles on the service as they expand out. However, the Michael Bay movie ended up being a bit of a disappointment for the company. Netflix spent $150 million on the duo’s project and Scott Stuber explained how they ended up making that decision. It’s not at all uncommon for a project that fans absolutely adore to not get that chance at another go around. The streaming company has tightly-guarded secrets when it comes to how their algorithm prioritizes content. When it comes to 6 Underground, it was probably a number of factors. Not the least of which would be that price tag in the face of smaller investments yielding greater returns for the company. In spite of all of that, it has to sting for fans that were hoping for more.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Jason Statham Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Jason Statham is no stranger to sequels and franchises, having lent his talents to a trio of Transporter movies and The Expendables trilogy, with his cameo in Fast & Furious 9 marking his fifth appearance in the series, while The Meg 2 is set to kick off production next year.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

DC's Dwayne Johnson reveals his Black Adam costume has no padding

Dwayne Johnson has revealed his Black Adam costume has zero padding. The actor will appear as the titular superhero in the upcoming Worlds of DC movie and speaking recently, revealed that initial plans for his costume to be padded were ditched because the Red Notice star is simply too swole.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix acquires David Leitch’s Will Smith action thriller Fast & Loose

Netflix really have an itch for the star-studded action thriller, and they’ve just scratched it again by adding to a browsing menu that will contain Red Notice, Extraction, and The Old Guard by acquiring the David Leitch directed Will Smith vehicle Fast & Loose. According to Deadline the streaming giants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy