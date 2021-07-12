The First Look At Jackass Forever Is Making Waves

"When was the last time you got together with old friends to laugh your assess off?" Paramount Pics has debuted the first official trailer for Jackass Forever, the fourth and supposedly final movie in the Jackass series. The original show launched in 2000, but the first movie didn't debut until 2002 and they're still here 20 years later. Celebrate the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. The film stars all the Jackass regulars like: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England; alongside some new members: Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, and Zach Holmes. Plus more guest stars like Spike Jonze, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, and Tyler the Creator. It's good to be back with ol' friends? This does look hilariously… painful.
