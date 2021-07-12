Cancel
Hollywood Helper: Movie Studios Turn to Owner of Unionville’s Last Chance Garage for Antique Cars

By Dan Weckerly
 19 days ago
Louie Mandich stands with two of his classic cars that will soon be appearing on Netflix. When major movie studios need to find vintage cars, they often turn to Louie Mandich, owner of Last Chance Garage in Unionville. Fran Maye covered the curation of these unusual props for the Daily Local News.

Chester County, PA
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
