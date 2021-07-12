Monday Morning Gambler: Poirier’s Victory at UFC 264 Delights Favorite Bettors
That line of people you saw late Saturday night and early Sunday at your local race and sports book was for elated bettors cashing tickets on Dustin Poirier. Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by doctor stoppage after McGregor sustained a broken lower leg bone in the waning seconds of Round 1 of their lightweight bout at of UFC 264. McGregor was taken by stretcher from the octagon and Poirier declared a winner by TKO in their widely hyped “trilogy” fight before more than 20,000 fans and a sprinkling of celebrities at T-Mobile Arena.lvsportsbiz.com
