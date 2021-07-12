Monday Morning Gambler: Poirier’s Victory at UFC 264 Delights Favorite Bettors

We look at Dustin Poirier’s career in totality we could say that he might be one of the best lightweights of all time. Yes, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov but to be fair no one ever did beat Khabib. Poirier is great in his own right and right now many consider him one of the best lightweights on the PLANET. His career is not yet over, he is yet to take the undisputed lightweight crown.