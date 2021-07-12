We want to know: How do Boston sports fans celebrate a win?

We want to know what our readers do when their favorite sports teams bring home a victory.

Fans celebrated Italy’s 3-2 shootout victory over England in the Streets of Boston’s North End Sunday night.

Italian flags, balloons, and painted faces were on full display among a crowded North End on Sunday as residents celebrated Italy’s 3-2 shootout win over England in the Euro Cup. Boston’s “little Italy” came together and rejoiced, chanting “It-al-ia” in the streets.

The sports victory celebration isn’t an uncommon sight in Boston. After the Red Sox won the world series in 2018, Boston fans celebrated yet another championship by singing “Sweet Caroline” in bars, on planes, and on the streets. The Neil Diamond hit that came out in 1869 became a good luck charm for sports fans, the lines “Good times never seemed so good!” ringing a sentimental tune.

In 2019, well over a million New England Patriots fans lined Boston’s streets to celebrate the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory parade. Patriots players boarded duck boats to wave to the crowds below and even police officers joined in on the rolling rally.

We want to know how our Boston.com readers celebrate when their favorite sports team rakes in a win. Do you have any superstitions, good luck charms, or tunes? If so, what are they? What do you wear when you go out to celebrate the big game?

Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and we’ll share your sports celebration traditions in an upcoming Boston.com article.