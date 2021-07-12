Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

We want to know: How do Boston sports fans celebrate a win?

By Maya Gacina
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 19 days ago

We want to know what our readers do when their favorite sports teams bring home a victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nz38_0auUX86H00
Fans celebrated Italy’s 3-2 shootout victory over England in the Streets of Boston’s North End Sunday night.

Italian flags, balloons, and painted faces were on full display among a crowded North End on Sunday as residents celebrated Italy’s 3-2 shootout win over England in the Euro Cup. Boston’s “little Italy” came together and rejoiced, chanting “It-al-ia” in the streets.

The sports victory celebration isn’t an uncommon sight in Boston. After the Red Sox won the world series in 2018, Boston fans celebrated yet another championship by singing “Sweet Caroline” in bars, on planes, and on the streets. The Neil Diamond hit that came out in 1869 became a good luck charm for sports fans, the lines “Good times never seemed so good!” ringing a sentimental tune.

In 2019, well over a million New England Patriots fans lined Boston’s streets to celebrate the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl victory parade. Patriots players boarded duck boats to wave to the crowds below and even police officers joined in on the rolling rally.

We want to know how our Boston.com readers celebrate when their favorite sports team rakes in a win. Do you have any superstitions, good luck charms, or tunes? If so, what are they? What do you wear when you go out to celebrate the big game?

Let us know in the survey below or e-mail [email protected], and we’ll share your sports celebration traditions in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Comments / 1

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Victory Parade#Sports Team#Italian#The Red Sox#New England Patriots#Boston Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox will give Kyle Schwarber ‘a look’ at first base

Schwarber, who Boston acquired on Thursday, has no experience playing first base. Kyle Schwarber was the Red Sox’s biggest addition at the trade deadline. The slugger helps fill a need in Boston’s lineup as a power-hitting left-handed hitter. Schwarber’s got 25 homers this season, which would be the second-most on the Red Sox, and has a .340/.570/.910 slash line that helped him earn his first All-Star nod this season.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox routed by Blue Jays 13-1 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night. Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox trade for Twins reliever Hansel Robles

The Red Sox gave up a minor league pitcher in the deal. The Red Sox got themselves a relief pitcher moments ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Boston acquired right-handed pitcher Hansel Robles from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Alex Scherff, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced. The Red Sox will also receive cash considerations in the trade.
NBAPosted by
Boston

Celtics reportedly finalizing trade for Mavericks guard Josh Richardson

The Celtics will use what's left of the trade exception they got for Gordon Hayward to complete the trade. Brad Stevens continued to shake up the Celtics’ roster on Friday. The Celtics are trading for Mavericks guard Josh Richardson, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday. Boston will give up what’s remaining on the trade exception it received for Gordon Hayward in 2020 in the trade. To make the trade work, Richardson is picking up his $11.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
Boston

Celtics reportedly trade Tristan Thompson to Hawks for Kris Dunn

Thompson's time with the Celtics ends after one year. After a relatively quiet night in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Celtics’ offseason is getting busy again. Boston will trade center Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks for point guard Kris Dunn, big man Bruno Fernando, and a 2023 second-round pick. Thompson’s...
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox reportedly interested in Kyle Schwarber, Nationals All-Star

Schwarber hit 25 homers before suffering an injury earlier this year. The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber with the MLB trade deadline looming, according to NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase. Per Tomase, Schwarber has drawn interest from several teams in the American League East....
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

‘Arthur’ to end after 25 seasons

Reruns will continue to play on PBS KIDS. The PBS KIDS show Arthur – the longest-running animated kids show in history – will be airing its last season after 25 years, according to the show’s producers. Arthur – a series about an aardvark named Arthur Read and his daily activities...

Comments / 1

Community Policy