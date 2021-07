Patti Brennan, the President and CEO of Key Financial, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in a family with seven children, including one who was a two-time bronze medalist in the Olympics, all of whom were separated by just eight years; her disinterest in diving, a sport that her father and siblings excelled in; and being cut from the lacrosse team in middle school, only to make the team in high school and rewrite the record books in college at Georgetown University.