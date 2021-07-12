Yes, Coors Light's Newest Beer Really Is Made With Hockey Rink Ice

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forwards Dylan Sikura and Stefan Matteau to one-year contracts for the 2021-22 season. Sikura, 26, spent the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights and the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He appeared in six contests for Vegas, recording two points (2g/0a) and tallied 22 points (11g/11a) in 30 games with Henderson. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound center made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Golden Knights on June 2, 2021 in Game 2 of the second-round series against Colorado and appeared in two total postseason contests. He notched five points (3g/2a) in three playoff games for the Silver Knights, his first playoff action in the AHL.