Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Yes, Coors Light's Newest Beer Really Is Made With Hockey Rink Ice

By Felix Behr
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might have heard rumors that Coors Light has made a limited batch of beer infused with ice from Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena, where championship hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning just won the Stanley Cup for a second consecutive time in July. And it turns out, the rumors are true.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Tampa Bay Area#Food Drink#Beverages#Coors Light#Bolts#Espn#Champions Ice Beer#Nhl#Molson Coors#North American#Molson Canadian#The Stanley Cup Batch#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NHLNHL

Preds Officially Open Lee Company Dek Hockey Rink in Bellevue

Dek Hockey Rink Part of Continued Effort to Give Back and Make Sport More Accessible in Middle Tennessee. The Nashville Predators pride themselves on always saying "yes" to anything that comes their way. By bringing in other organizations that hold themselves to high standards, they can give back to their communities in bold, expansive new ways.
Cleveland, OHclevelandmonsters.com

Monsters Madness Dek Hockey Tournament newest 'Grow the Game' initiative

The Cleveland Monsters announced that the first-ever Monsters Madness Dek Hockey Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 21, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Mayfield Heights City Park, the site of Cleveland Dek Hockey. The tournament will be open to kids ages 12 and under with a total of 12 teams able to participate. An adult tournament to be held at a later date will be announced soon.
DrinksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Beers Among Baby Boomers

Think college students are the heaviest drinkers? Think again. Studies have shown that baby boomers — those now aged between 57 and 75 — not only drink more alcohol than the silent generation before them, but also more than millennials and Generation Z. So what are these boomers drinking? Consulting a ranking of beer brands […]
Economymediapost.com

Hard Seltzers Drive 2nd-Quarter Growth At Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company will increase marketing investments in the third quarter this year, chief financial officer Tracey Joubert told investors this morning, with spending that will top both the second quarter in 2021 and the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. During the recently concluded second quarter, she noted, media spend had approached 2019 levels.
Restaurantsjerseybites.com

The Scoop on New Jersey’s Newest Ice Cream Spots

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18. Cool off with a visit to one of New Jersey’s newest ice cream shops!. Long Branch’s newest creamery offers plenty of flavor options for its massive ice cream sandwiches, but co-owner Elly Hess encourages those “looking for something different” to try the Bear Batter, Blackberry Crumble, or Toasted S’mores options.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Releasing A Sweet New Line Of K-Cup Coffees

Buddy Valastro — better known by his self-appointed title, the Cake Boss — rose to fame after starring in his own TLC show, which centered around Valastro's buzzy New Jersey bakery, Carlo's Bakery. To the delight of pastry-loving audiences, Valastro masterfully created thousands of specialty cakes, Italian pastries, and wedding cakes, showing off his expert skills as a baker and decorator.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Way Beyond Meat Celebrated National Chicken Tender Day

July 27th was National Chicken Tender Day. While you might have expected famous chicken purveyors like Popeyes or KFC to get into the mix, it may surprise you to hear that one meatless food company also got involved in the festivities. Beyond Meat, the meat-alternative brand behind the popular plant-based Beyond Burger, announced plans to celebrate National Chicken Tender Day the Beyond way.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR makes subtle rule change during summer break

NASCAR has made a small rule change during the ongoing summer break, adding a caveat to a restriction that has been around for quite some time. NASCAR is in the midst of a “summer break” from actual competition due to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and the correlating NBC/NBC Sports Network broadcast schedule.
NHLnyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Trading Beau Not Worth it, Eichel Drama Heats Up & More

The New York Islanders still have not announced a signing since free agency opened on Wednesday, so everyone continues to wait. In the meantime, is it worth exploring trading Anthony Beauvillier for a defenseman? And the Jack Eichel drama is getting wilder as time goes on. All of this and...
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Trade Reaves; McCrimmon Clears Another Misfit

The Vegas Golden Knights were over the salary cap again after they signed Mattias Janmark to a $2 million contract on Wednesday. To clear salary-cap space, the Vegas Golden Knights dumped salary on the NHL trade market when GM Kelly McCrimmon dumped original misfit Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers for a third-round pick.
NHLcoloradoeagles.com

Avalanche Signs Sikura, Matteau

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forwards Dylan Sikura and Stefan Matteau to one-year contracts for the 2021-22 season. Sikura, 26, spent the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights and the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He appeared in six contests for Vegas, recording two points (2g/0a) and tallied 22 points (11g/11a) in 30 games with Henderson. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound center made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Golden Knights on June 2, 2021 in Game 2 of the second-round series against Colorado and appeared in two total postseason contests. He notched five points (3g/2a) in three playoff games for the Silver Knights, his first playoff action in the AHL.
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

Popular Monster Energy Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Historically, Americans turned to coffees and teas to get their daily caffeine fix. But these days, more and more people are instead turning to energy drinks made by companies like Monster Energy. Around the globe, more than $55 billion worth of energy drinks are sold on an annual basis — and North America is the leading market.
NHLCleveland Jewish News

Three Jewish brothers make NHL draft history

Three Jewish brothers became the first American family to have three siblings picked in the first round of the National Hockey League (NHL) Draft. Luke Hughes, 17, became the third brother in his family to be drafted by the NHL when it was announced last Friday that he would play for the New Jersey Devils during the 2021 NHL Draft live from the Prudential Center. The Canton, Michigan, native and defenseman was the fourth overall pick in Friday’s selection and joins his brother Jack on the team.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

How The Paradise Cantina Is Doing After Bar Rescue

The COVID-19 pandemic might be considered good news for the long-running TV show "Bar Rescue," a "Kitchen Nightmares" for drinking establishments. With a highly contagious virus causing real problems in the hospitality industry, the "Bar Rescue" production team didn't need to manufacture drama by getting bar owners to exaggerate financial problems or (can you imagine?) flirt with host Jon Taffer's wife, as some participants on the show have claimed (via Distractify). In Season 8 of "Bar Rescue," Taffer focuses his efforts on watering holes in his hometown of Las Vegas. Was any American city hit harder by quarantine? The neverending party that is Las Vegas was suddenly halted, and even bars that were at the top of their game are now in trouble.
Environmentcanescountry.com

Storm Advisory 7/29/21: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

Free Agency News from Around the League and Reading Assignments. Dougie Hamilton agrees to a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils. [ESPN]. Pittsburgh Penguins sign Brock McGinn to a four-year contract with a $2.75 million AAV. [NHL]. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Petr Mrazek to a three-year...
Visual ArtLockhaven Express

Kovel’s Antiques: Bulto figures, Coca-Cola advertising, and more

Fra Andreas Garcia was an 18th-century Mexican Franciscan friar and folk artist who worked in what is now New Mexico. He carved and painted wooden figures of saints, called bulto, that were about 12 to 18 inches high. The figures were used as devotional images as well as artistic objects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy