The Sorting Hat Theory That Changes Everything About Harry Potter

The "Harry Potter" series focuses heavily on the power of prophecy. The seven main "Potter" books, as well as the eight film adaptations, frequently see main and supporting characters alike grappling with notions of fate and the roles they think they're meant to play in the central dramatic conflict. However, despite the impact that one prophecy in particular has on the story, "Harry Potter" is also about the role that choice can play in peoples' lives. The series' final installment, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," tackles that theme head-on, and many of the decisions that Harry Potter and the book's other characters make go on to have important consequences in its closing chapters.