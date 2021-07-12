Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Capital One, Disney, Cheesecake Factory, Expedia and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Virgin Galactic — Shares of Virgin Galactic were down 17% in midday trading after the space company filed to sell up to $500 million in common stock. The swoon came despite a successful test flight over the weekend with founder Sir Richard Branson. The stock, which trades under ticker SPCE, was halted for volatility earlier in the session.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expedia#Cheesecake Factory#Tencent Music#Chinese#The Wall Street Journal#Bytedance#Tiktok#Financial#Morgan Stanley#T Rowe Price#Tripadvisor#Carnival Corp#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Norwegian Cruise Line#Marvel#Disney Premier Access#Jpmorgan#Charter#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Disney
Country
China
Related
StocksCNBC

Might be time to sell, says Guggenheim's CIO Minerd

"If things couldn't be better, there's no upside left," Guggenheim's Chief Investment Officer, Scott Minerd tells Scott Wapner on the Halftime Report. He discusses his call that it's time to start selling because the market can't really get any better than it is now and the resurgence of Covid could cause problems in the market, as well.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

UMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7.1%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 26,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 598,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44. A...
Stockspulse2.com

IBM Stock: $164 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty is maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the company shares following the company’s second-quarter results.
MoviesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney Is the Biggest Reason You Shouldn't Buy AMC Stock

AMC is dependent on blockbusters to make money, and no company makes bigger ones than Disney. The launch of Disney+ and a direct-to-streaming model for big movies could cut AMC and other theater chains out of even the biggest debuts. The pandemic has devastated movie theaters' box office receipts, with...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: P&G, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant rose 1.1% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 5 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.13, while revenue beat forecasts as well. P&G did warn of continuing inflation pressures as input costs rise. Separately, CEO David Taylor will step down in November after a 6-year run, to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller. Taylor will become executive chairman.
StocksEntrepreneur

This Biotech Stock was Once a Penny Stock but is Now Making Big Moves on the Nasdaq!

When it comes to investing in penny stocks, being a part of something early or FIRST is one of the biggest factors investors look for. Sure, quick price moves are great for traders but for smart money investors, finding companies with potential for more than just a day is the main focus. This is why biotech stocks have offered some of the biggest opportunities in the stock market today. Novavax, Moderna, Fate Therapeutics; the list goes on. These companies started small but robust pipelines didn’t keep them there for long.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Pinterest, Gilead & More

Check out the companies making headlines Thursday after the bell:. Amazon — Amazon shares fell more than 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported its first revenue miss in three years and gave weak third-quarter guidance. For the three months ending Sept. 30, Amazon said it expects to book sales between $106 billion and $112 billion, well below consensus estimates of $119.2 billion.
StocksCNBC

Amazon on pace for worst day since March 2020 after earnings disappoint

Amazon shares are on pace for their worst day since March 12, 2020, when the stock fell 7.92%. The company on Thursday warned of slowing growth in the quarters ahead as it faces tough year-over-year comparisons to booming business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of Amazon dipped more than 7%...
StocksCNBC

Dole stock slides 9% in public market debut on New York Stock Exchange

Shares of Dole slid 9% in afternoon trading Friday as the company made its return to the public markets. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOLE." The IPO marks the completion of Dole's merger with Total Produce, creating the world's largest fresh produce...

Comments / 0

Community Policy