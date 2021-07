The weather outside is delightful, and we have plenty of places to go, but it is never too early to start planning for the glorious holiday season. Ocean City’s very own Jolly Roger amusement parks are already gearing up for the holidays, with their annual Christmas in July event set for this weekend. While many revere the countless gifts they receive each year, not everyone is so fortunate. Highlighting the true generosity of the local community, the upcoming summer event aims to ensure that no child on the Eastern Shore is left without a present to open in December.