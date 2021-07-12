Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

The Internet Thinks Aldi Is Closing. Here's What We Know

By Cristine Struble
Mashed
Mashed
 19 days ago
Food rumors can rise faster than the best sourdough starter. While some internet comments have people believing that Aldi is closing, the fear from missing those favorite Aldi finds might be full of smoke and mirrors. A recent Reddit post made reference to a potential article, but it seems that the statement might be a little more like the boy crying wolf. Although the pandemic has seen various retailers, chains, and restaurants closing its doors, it does not seem to have impacted Aldi and its business model (via Business Insider). As reported in the 2020 article, "Aldi is on track to become the third largest grocery chain in the US by store count by 2022."

Mashed

Mashed

