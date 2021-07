According to The Illuminerdi, Kraven the Hunter villain Calypso is going to appear in the Sony led movie, and it might be Jodie Turner-Smith. Kraven the Hunter looks set to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the lead character, and earlier reports had also indicated that Sony wanted Chameleon in the movie as well. Chameleon and Kraven are half-brothers in the comics, but take different paths and ultimately come up against one another. Calyspso though, is a former love interest of Kraven in the comics, but again, considered a villain.