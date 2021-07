Stillwater, starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, tell the story of a father who travels from Oklahoma to France to free his daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Sounds one part Taken, one part the real life story of Amanda Knox. In 2009, Knox was convicted for the 2007 murder of foreign exchange student Meredith Kercher in Italy. The murder case made international headlines and spawned countless movies. Hayden Panettiere played Amanda Knox in the Lifetime's version of events (Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy). Set to serve 26 years in prison for the crime, the plot twist no one expected is that Knox was wrongfully convicted.