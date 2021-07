The Falcons hired a new head coach and general manager during the offseason, but the fate of the team will ultimately be decided by the players on the field each week. It’s no secret that Atlanta is in some financial trouble, even after trading away Julio Jones for a second-round pick and $15 million in cap relief. A big chunk of the team’s 2021 salary is going to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, plus the team is paying $22 million in dead cap to former players. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have their work cut out for them, however, the team isn’t totally bereft of talent.