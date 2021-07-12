2024 Hopeful Kristi Noem Shanks GOP Governors at CPAC for Covid Lockdowns: They’re ‘Rewriting History’

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but we’re already seeing efforts by many people to either clearly define — or re-define — the overall narrative. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is no exception. With an eye on her political future, she’s been advertising for months that she has always been a champion of freedom in dealing with the pandemic while other governors (including some who might be her opposition in a potential 2024 presidential race) have imposed lockdowns. Critics have challenged her on this, noting the steps she took when the pandemic hit South Dakota in March 2020.