Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

2024 Hopeful Kristi Noem Shanks GOP Governors at CPAC for Covid Lockdowns: They’re ‘Rewriting History’

By Natalie Korach
mediaite.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kristi Noem (R-SD) did not hold back from torching fellow GOP leaders who took initiative to enact Covid-19 safety mandates, while questioning their integrity. The potential 2024 White House hopeful did not waste anytime during her speech at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, going in on “Republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republican#Cdc#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
Fox News

Gov. Kristi Noem: Border Patrol is 'overwhelmed,' immigration crisis will get 'much, much worse'

Border Patrol is "overwhelmed," and the immigration crisis is going to get "much, much worse" at the southern border, Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News in an exclusive video. "Everyone down here is clear that this is just the beginning," the South Dakota Republican said, fresh from a visit with the 50 National Guardsmen she deployed at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "They're anticipating that it's going to get much, much worse."
Politicsdakotanewsnow.com

Governor Kristi Noem joins more than 200 Pro-Life advocates in a court filing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and 240 woman scholars and pro-life feminine organizations filed an amicus brief on the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s health organization case. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before...
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: Kristi Noem and the GOP’s future

RAPID CITY, South Dakota — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem likes to present herself as a “normal everyday” person “who enjoys life.”. Appearing at FreedomFest 21, a gathering of 2,700 conservatives and libertarians, Noem said, “Nobody knew who I was until liberals began attacking me every night on the national news.” She’s referring to her conservative views on economic and social issues.
PoliticsOmaha.com

Cal Thomas: Kristi Noem promotes law and order theme, Christian values

RAPID CITY, South Dakota — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem likes to present herself as a “normal everyday” person “who enjoys life.”. Appearing at FreedomFest 21, a gathering of 2,700 conservatives and libertarians, Noem said, “nobody knew who I was until liberals began attacking me every night on the national news.” She’s referring to her conservative views on economic and social issues.
Sioux Falls, SDsdpb.org

In The Moment: Governor Noem Heads To The Southern Border

South Dakota health care providers are striving to provide access to people seeking the COVID vaccine. Michaela Sieber is the executive director of the SDUIH Clinic. She joins us to talk about the group's pop-up clinic at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. Thunder Valley CDC is doing first-time-home-buyers classes...
PoliticsArkansas Online

OPINION | CAL THOMAS: Gov. Noem and the GOP's future

RAPID CITY, S.D.--South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem likes to present herself as a "normal everyday" person "who enjoys life." Appearing at FreedomFest 21, a gathering of 2,700 conservatives and libertarians, Noem said, "nobody knew who I was until liberals began attacking me every night on the national news." She's referring to her conservative views on economic and social issues.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FITSNews

White House Watch: Kristi Noem Is Coming To South Carolina

Last Friday, news broke that South Dakota governor Kristi Noem – a.k.a. the anti-Nikki Haley – was preparing to make a visit to early-voting South Carolina. And not just any visit, either. Noem has been tapped as the keynote speaker at next month’s “Faith and Freedom Barbecue,” a gathering hosted annually by conservative U.S. congressman Jeff Duncan of the Palmetto State’s bright red third congressional district.
Rapid City, SDWashington Times

Kristi Noem: A rising star in the conservative movement

RAPID CITY, South Dakota | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem likes to present herself as a “normal everyday” person “who enjoys life.”. Appearing at FreedomFest 21, a gathering of 2,700 conservatives and libertarians, Mrs. Noem said, “nobody knew who I was until liberals began attacking me every night on the national news.” She‘s referring to her conservative views on economic and social issues.
Public HealthYankton Daily Press

Noem And COVID: The Record So Far

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but we’re already seeing efforts by many people to either clearly define — or re-define — the overall narrative. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is no exception. With an eye on her political future, she’s been advertising for months that she has always been a champion of freedom in dealing with the pandemic while other governors (including some who might be her opposition in a potential 2024 presidential race) have imposed lockdowns. Critics have challenged her on this, noting the steps she took when the pandemic hit South Dakota in March 2020.
Lee County, IADaily Gate City

Governor rallies the local GOP troops

That was the bottom line of messages bestowed upon local Republicans Saturday night at the group’s Keep Lee County Red fundraiser at the Quality Inn in Fort Madison. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who topped the list of distinguished guests, said Iowa is leading the nation by example of how to best manage the pandemic, its economy, and its priorities.
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Governor Kristi Noem hints at putting prayer back in public schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We prayed in schools, which by the way, in South Dakota, I’m putting prayer back in our schools,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. When asked to speak further about her brief touch on the topic, we received a reply that was equally as vague, with the Governor’s office telling us to “stay tuned”.
PoliticsKELOLAND TV

Governor Kristi Noem put S.D. surplus in second reserve

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time, all of South Dakota state government’s record $85.9 million surplus from the budget year that ended June 30 was put into a second rainy-day account. The main budget-reserve fund was already at its legal limit, according to Governor Kristi Noem’s finance commissioner,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Noem hits fellow GOP governors over COVID-19 mandates

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) knocked her fellow GOP governors during a speech on Sunday at a conservative conference, criticizing them for COVID-19 mandates imposed amid the pandemic. “We've got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn't shut down their states; that they didn't close their regions; that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy