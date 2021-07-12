Cancel
Watchung, NJ

Plainfield Driver Who Seriously Injured Boy In Watchung Crash Gets 5 Years In State Prison

By Cecilia Levine
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShaMP_0auUU9nx00
Bryant D. Eggleston Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A 51-year-old Plainfield man was sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy in 2019, authorities said Monday.

Bryant D. Eggleston, of Plainfield, was behind the wheel of a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata when he struck the boy on Oct. 8, 2019 on Valley Road in Watchung, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson previously said.

The boy was found with serious injuries at the scene, while Eggleston had fled, Robertson said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Watchung Police Chief Andrew Hart.

First aid was rendered to the boy, who was taken to a nearby trauma center for emergency treatment. The boy survived and an investigation was immediately launched by Investigators from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis reconstruction Team (CART) and Watchung detectives.

Eggleston was identified as the driver following a 15-month investigation, Robertson said Feb. 5, 2021. He was arrested on Feb. 2, 2021, at his home without incident, authorities said.

Eggleston was charged with third degree assault by auto, third degree endangering an injured victim, fourth degree hindering apprehension, fourth degree tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

He pleaded guilty to those charges on May 10, and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Anthony F. Picheca, Jr., on July 8.

