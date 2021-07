Roger Penske wasn’t taking any meetings. Penske had bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar Series in late 2019, with the goal being to revitalize the Indy500. As the event approached last summer, Penske — the founder of Penske Automotive Group, which is valued by Wall Street at $6.4 billion — had let it be known he wasn’t booking any meetings until after the Indy500, which had been rescheduled for the end of August 2020 due to Covid-19.