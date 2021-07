Oil stocks are largely out of favor on Wall Street. Does that mean there's an opportunity to buy on the cheap, or are they cheap for a reason?. Clean energy is rising as the go-to source for powering the world. But it isn't there yet, which means that oil is still an important part of the global energy supply. What are investors to do with this long-term-versus-short-term dilemma? Here are some things to consider before you make the decision to buy or avoid oil stocks.