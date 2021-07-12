Free Hoop Dance Camp 7/20-22

Basketmaking class: Make your own Square-Sided Basket. Weave into autumn with your very own square-sided basket, called Pick Up Sticks. Come prepared to weave all day, have fun and learn several weaving techniques! Color choices will vary depending on what's available. Some basket making experience is recommended, but not required. Beginner weavers are welcome, but may have to finish up their basket at home. Tools and supplies provided or bring your own if you have them. Come learn some basics of weaving and leave with a beautiful and functional basket.