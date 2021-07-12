Free Hoop Dance Camp 7/20-22
DENMARK, ME –JULY 20-22 10-1m Hoop Dance Camp with Nettie Loops. Hoop Dance Camp 7/20-22 from 10-1pm Ages: 8+ What will Hoop Dance camp be like? Circus hula hooper and dance instructor Nettie Gentempo, will teach campers how to make their very own hula hoop and work with campers on hoop tricks and choreography throughout the week. Campers will also be given an opportunity to perform what they have learned in a performance with the Nettie Loops and Nevaeh Dance Circus to be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24th outdoors in the Park at the Denmark Art Center.www.sacopeevalleynews.com
