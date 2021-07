Covid-19: Dutch PM Rutte 'sorry for easing restrictions too soon'

McDonald's sales and profits surged in the second quarter as pandemic restrictions were eased worldwide, according to the results released Wednesday which topped expectations. The global fast-food chain said total comparable store sales in the three months ended June 30 jumped 40.5 percent, pushing profits to $2.2 billion compared just $483.8 million in the same period of 2020. "Our performance is a continued demonstration of the broad-based strength and resiliency of our business," McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in the release, noting global comp sales in the second quarter increased nearly 7 percent over 2019 as well. In the US market, comp sales rose nearly 26 percent, and are up nearly 15 percent compared to 2019, boosted by the crispy chicken sandwiches launched earlier this year, as well as the BTS meal inspired by the Korean pop band, according to the report.