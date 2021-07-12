Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19: Dutch PM Rutte 'sorry for easing restrictions too soon'

By Long Reads
BBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised for "an error of judgement" in scrapping most coronavirus restrictions in the country. The easing three weeks ago led to infection levels surging to their highest this year as nightlife resumed for large numbers of young people. Curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs...

Mark Rutte
#European Union#Covid 19#Dutch#Eu
