Bentonville retailer Walmart’s Flipkart valued at $37.6bn in new $3.6bn fundraising

By SOURAV D
 19 days ago
Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart, the Bangalore, Karnataka-based Indian e-commerce giant, had been valued at $37.6 billion following a latest fundraising campaign led by a laundry of high-profile investors such as GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 alongside Walmart Inc., remarking a return of the Japanese tech investment tycoon as a leading investor in the e-commerce company ahead of a planned IPO what could raise as many as $3 billion while valuing the firm at a whopping $50 billion, Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart said in a statement.

