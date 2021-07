Great Ossipee Museum closed for the winter at the end of October - after our popular Trash Can Turkey Roast and Museum Open House October 21, 2019 - and reopens for the first time since Covid lockdowns! And we are excited to show you some new acquisitions and new exhibitions. Come in - Dust Off Your Ancestors with our genealogical records - or get acquainted with Hiram and its talented residents - artists, loggers, teachers, builders of all sorts of industries - axe handles, chairs, coats, slate tablets, and more. Children welcome - they might be as fascinated by the wooden washing machine powered by the dog treadmill as you may be!