The MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday night in Denver at Coors Field, and the All-Stars from both leagues gathered on Monday to spend some time with the media before the Home Run Derby kicked off. The best of the best all together in one place at the Midsummer Classic is always a treat. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the National League, spoke highly of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.