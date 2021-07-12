Flash Flood Warning issued for portions of Cuyahoga, Medina, Lorain, and Ashland counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the central portion of Cuyahoga County until 10:45 p.m. tonight. At 5:34 p.m., the NWS indicated that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing and the NWS indicates that it is life-threatening flash flooding.