It is wonderful that we can now travel more freely but I am sure there are places near home that many people have not visited or, if they have, they need to revisit. One such place is Safe Haven. Located in the historic City of Oswego, the Safe Haven Museum is housed in an original 1905 gate house at Fort Ontario State Park. Safe Haven has completely redone their museum and it is so much better. There is an introductory video plus hands-on and interactive displays. Safe Haven was created in the midst of WWII and was the only place in the United States that accepted Jewish refugees from the holocaust thus saving them from the concentration camps. There were ships of European refugees that were turned away by the United States and other countries. The Refugees were hand-picked to keep families together and so that there would be people with the skills necessary to make their stay in Safe Haven successful.