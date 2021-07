JONESVILLE, VA - Kenneth Muncy, 85, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on November 21, 1935 to the late Olen and Lela Muncy. He was a 1955 graduate of Jonesville High School. He was a US Army veteran. After his service, he worked as a mechanic at his garage in Jonesville and later in the coal industry with Skyline Enterprises. He was a member of Campground United Methodist Church.