Newton, IA

Investigation finds Newton man in possession of child pornography

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 19 days ago
A 27-year-old Newton man was arrested last month for allegedly being in possession of child pornography, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, the police department announced in a July 6 press release.

Korey A. Martz, of Newton, was suspected to possess online pornography based on a Cyber Tip the police department received from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) on May 13, 2020.

Subsequent search warrants of Martz’s residence revealed he was in possession of additional child pornography. Police executed a search warrant at 7:37 a.m. June 28. Officers also found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Martz was placed under arrest.

Martz was charged with two counts of purchase/possession depiction of a minor in sex acts, first offense (aggravated misdemeanor); possession of a controlled substances, third or subsequent (class D felony); and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).

Newton Police Department said the case is still under investigation.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

