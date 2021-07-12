Cicada Killer Wasps In Search Of Cicadas, Not Humans
URBANA — The annual cicadas have begun to sing their song, and along with them comes the emergence of their natural predator, the cicada killer wasp. Despite their large size, these pollinating giants are not as threatening as they first seem. Annual cicadas, also known as "dog day" cicadas, emerge in July and are starting to be heard in backyards across the Midwest. They are green and black with silvery wings. Hatched from eggs laid in the branches of trees, cicada nymphs fall to the Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
