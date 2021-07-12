Discus Thrower Evan Merritt Is Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of Month For East Alton-Wood River

WOOD RIVER - Recent East Alton-Wood River High School graduate Evan Merritt concluded the track and field season on an upward note with a 14th-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A discus competition. Merritt is the Midwest Members Credit Union East Alton-Wood River Male Athlete of the Month. Merritt placed 14th at state with a discus toss of 41.54 meters. Evan hit all the goals he set for himself for the season with his performances at state, sectionals, county, and conference competitions, Oilers Continue Reading