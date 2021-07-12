Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Name of biblical judge found inscribed on 3,100-year-old jug found in Israel

By Brooks Hays
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ssLAB_0auUSCIT00
A rare 3,100-year-old inked inscription from the era of the Book of Judges is displayed on Monday by the Israel Antiquities Authority at the excavation site at Khirbat a Rai. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Archaeologists have uncovered a small jug with a rare five-letter inscription, linking the 3,100-year-old ceramic artifact to a biblical judge mentioned in the Book of Judges.

The jug and ancient inscription -- the first to feature the name 'Jerubbaal' -- were found at a dig site in the Shahariya Forest, among Israel's Judean Foothills, archeologists reported the discovery Monday in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology.

"The name of the Judge Gideon ben Yoash was Jerubbaal, but we cannot tell whether he owned the vessel on which the inscription is written in ink," archaeologists said in a press release.

The inscribed jug, bearing the name Jerubbaal, was recovered from a subsurface storage pit lined with stones. Researchers suspect the small jug likely held a precious liquid, such as oil, perfume or medicine.

Though the jug features only five inscribed letters, close analysis suggests the original inscription was longer.

In the Book of Judges, Jerubbaal is first mentioned as a leading opponent of idolatry.

He's also credited with leading a successful battle against the Midianites.

"According to the Bible, Gideon organized a small army of 300 soldiers and attacked the Midianites by night near Ma'ayan Harod," said Yossef Garfinkel and Sa'ar Ganor, lead archaeologists on the project and professors at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"In view of the geographical distance between the Shephelah and the Jezreel Valley, this inscription may refer to another Jerubbaal and not the Gideon of biblical tradition, although the possibility cannot be ruled out that the jug belonged to the judge Gideon," Garfinkel and Ganor said.

"In any event, the name Jerubbaal was evidently in common usage at the time of the biblical Judges," they said.

Because the jug and its inscription date to roughly 1,100 B.C., the time of biblical judges, archaeologists suggest the discovery offers proof of the historical accuracy of the Bible.

"As we know, there is considerable debate as to whether biblical tradition reflects reality and whether it is faithful to historical memories from the days of the Judges and the days of David," according to Garfinkel and Ganor.

"The name Jerubbaal only appears in the Bible in the period of the Judges, yet now it has also been discovered in an archaeological context, in a stratum dating from this period," Garfinkel and Ganor said.

"In a similar manner, the name Ishbaal, which is only mentioned in the Bible during the monarchy of King David, has been found in strata dated to that period at the site of Khirbat Qeiyafa," the archaeologists said.

Identical names being mentioned in the Bible, which have been found in other previously recovered inscriptions, they said, " shows that memories were preserved and passed down through the generations."

Comments / 47

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biblical Judges#Israel#Jug#Midianites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Archaeology
News Break
Middle East
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionPosted by
CNN

Timeline: Six key moments that shaped Jerusalem

(CNN) — When there's news out of Jerusalem, reports often point to recent history to explain how such a complex web of communities came to reside in the Holy City. But as historians describe in the CNN Original Series "Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury," the capital's history of religious and political tension reaches far beyond the 20th century. It goes back millennia.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena In Turkey — Where Travelers Bet On ‘Bloody Shows’

Researchers used 200-year-old records to uncover the Colosseum-like arena where gladiators and animals fought to the death in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey. Archaeologists have just uncovered a rare piece of Roman-era history in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey — a nearly perfectly-preserved gladiator arena that could seat upwards of 20,000 cheering fans.
Religionkentlive.news

Dover's ancient Knights Templar Church ruins that aren't all that they seem

Lying next to a main road in Dover, a stone's throw from a residential street, is an interesting set of medieval ruins. Known as the Knights Templar Church - by English Heritage and Google and pretty much everyone - they comprise flint and mortar remains in the shape of a rectangular chancel around 10 metres long.
ScienceTelegraph

2,000-year-old border stone of Emperor Claudius uncovered in Rome

A border stone laid by Emperor Claudius almost 2,000 years ago to mark the newly enlarged confines of ancient Rome has been uncovered in the Italian capital, the first discovery of its kind in more than 100 years. The 6.2-feet-high travertine marble stone dates to 49 AD, when Claudius expanded...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Archaeologists prove that a massive stone wall once protected the entire eastern flank of ancient Jerusalem after discovering two new sections

Two newly discovered pieces of stone bulwark from the Iron Age 'unequivocally' proves that ancient Jerusalem was protected by a stone wall, archaeologists said on Wednesday. The new pieces, 14 meters (46ft) and three meters (10ft), were discovered at the archaeological site in Silwan, a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem just south of the Old City.
Middle EastVoice of America

New Archaeological Finds in Jerusalem Shed Light on Second Temple Period

Israeli archaeologists say that new findings in Jerusalem’s Old City are among the most significant ever discovered. They believe a large building they uncovered is a city hall from 2,000 years ago, where dignitaries could relax before visiting Jerusalem’s Second Temple. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen, Producer:...
DesignThe Jewish Press

Chagall’s Inspiration For His Jerusalem Windows: Eretz Yisrael, The Bible And Jewish History

Regarded as one of the “old masters” of the twentieth century, Chagall’s works are fantasies saturated with the emotions, ideas, and images of Jewish folklore and religion blended with the customs of Russian provincial life. Chagall (1887-1985) created an artistic genre virtually his own, a world of private dreams and symbolic fantasies, with his lively, large-scale renderings of Russian village life as filtered through the prism of Yiddish fable.

Comments / 47

Community Policy